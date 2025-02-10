Sri Lankan Rupee strengthens against US Dollar

Sri Lankan Rupee strengthens against US Dollar

February 10, 2025   02:37 pm

According to the daily exchange rate chart released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying price of the US dollar stood at Rs. 293.18 today (10), while the selling price was recorded at Rs. 301.74.

The average value of the dollar for the day was reported at Rs. 297.65, reflecting a downward trend since February 5, when it peaked at Rs. 299.14. Since then, the dollar has been gradually declining against the Sri Lankan rupee.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar was traded at a buying price of Rs. 181.70 and a selling price of Rs. 190.95.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake three day official visit to UAE from tomorrow (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake three day official visit to UAE from tomorrow (English)

Energy Minister reveals probable cause of island-wide power outage (English)

Energy Minister reveals probable cause of island-wide power outage (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Minister reveals measures being taken to increase number of passports issued daily (English)

Minister reveals measures being taken to increase number of passports issued daily (English)

Concrete steps crucial to meet 2025 tourism expectations  Experts (English)

Concrete steps crucial to meet 2025 tourism expectations  Experts (English)

Island-wide beach clean-up campaigns to commence tomorrow under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Island-wide beach clean-up campaigns to commence tomorrow under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm