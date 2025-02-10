Sri Lankan Rupee strengthens against US Dollar

According to the daily exchange rate chart released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying price of the US dollar stood at Rs. 293.18 today (10), while the selling price was recorded at Rs. 301.74.

The average value of the dollar for the day was reported at Rs. 297.65, reflecting a downward trend since February 5, when it peaked at Rs. 299.14. Since then, the dollar has been gradually declining against the Sri Lankan rupee.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar was traded at a buying price of Rs. 181.70 and a selling price of Rs. 190.95.