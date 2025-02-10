Sri Lanka moves to establish Independent Prosecutors Office

Sri Lanka moves to establish Independent Prosecutors Office

February 10, 2025   03:52 pm

The Ministry of Justice and National Integration has decided to establish an Independent Prosecutor’s Office, as outlined in the government’s policy statement. 

To begin the process, an experts’ committee will be appointed to address key issues regarding the creation of the office, the Ministry of Justice and National Integration said.

The committee will comprise prominent legal figures, including the Attorney General or two of their appointed representatives, the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice, a senior judge with expertise in the judicial service, and the President of the Sri Lanka Bar Association or a designated representative.

The primary responsibility of this committee will be to develop initial proposals for the establishment of the Independent Prosecutor’s Office. Once a draft concept paper is prepared, the Ministry of Justice and National Integration plans to gather feedback from the public and civil organizations, ensuring broad input into the formation of this critical judicial body.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake three day official visit to UAE from tomorrow (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake three day official visit to UAE from tomorrow (English)

Energy Minister reveals probable cause of island-wide power outage (English)

Energy Minister reveals probable cause of island-wide power outage (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Minister reveals measures being taken to increase number of passports issued daily (English)

Minister reveals measures being taken to increase number of passports issued daily (English)

Concrete steps crucial to meet 2025 tourism expectations  Experts (English)

Concrete steps crucial to meet 2025 tourism expectations  Experts (English)

Island-wide beach clean-up campaigns to commence tomorrow under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Island-wide beach clean-up campaigns to commence tomorrow under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm