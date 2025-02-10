The Ministry of Justice and National Integration has decided to establish an Independent Prosecutor’s Office, as outlined in the government’s policy statement.

To begin the process, an experts’ committee will be appointed to address key issues regarding the creation of the office, the Ministry of Justice and National Integration said.

The committee will comprise prominent legal figures, including the Attorney General or two of their appointed representatives, the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice, a senior judge with expertise in the judicial service, and the President of the Sri Lanka Bar Association or a designated representative.

The primary responsibility of this committee will be to develop initial proposals for the establishment of the Independent Prosecutor’s Office. Once a draft concept paper is prepared, the Ministry of Justice and National Integration plans to gather feedback from the public and civil organizations, ensuring broad input into the formation of this critical judicial body.