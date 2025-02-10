PM and IMF Executive Director discuss policy initiatives to ensure economic stability in Sri Lanka

Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Dr. Krishnamoorthy Subramanian has paid a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Colombo.

The meeting focused on key economic matters, including Sri Lanka’s tax policy, the effective management of tax revenue, and measures to enhance public sector efficiency, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The Prime Minister also outlined the government’s future development agenda, emphasizing policy initiatives to ensure economic stability and foster sustainable growth, it added.

Dr. P.K.G. Harischandra, Alternate Executive Director of the IMF, also participated in the discussions.

The Sri Lankan delegation included Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary (Development) to the Prime Minister; Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka; Dr. C. Amarasekara, Assistant Governor of the Central Bank; Dr. Lasitha R.C. Pathberiya, Additional Director of Economic Research; Amila J. Wijayawardhana, Senior Economist and Liaison Officer for the IMF Executive Director; Ms. Lashinka Dammullage, Director (Bilateral), Economic Affairs Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Samantha Bandara, Director General of the Department of External Resources.