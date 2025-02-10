PM and IMF Executive Director discuss policy initiatives to ensure economic stability in Sri Lanka

PM and IMF Executive Director discuss policy initiatives to ensure economic stability in Sri Lanka

February 10, 2025   06:42 pm

Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Dr. Krishnamoorthy Subramanian has paid a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Colombo.

The meeting focused on key economic matters, including Sri Lanka’s tax policy, the effective management of tax revenue, and measures to enhance public sector efficiency, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The Prime Minister also outlined the government’s future development agenda, emphasizing policy initiatives to ensure economic stability and foster sustainable growth, it added.

Dr. P.K.G. Harischandra, Alternate Executive Director of the IMF, also participated in the discussions.

The Sri Lankan delegation included Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary (Development) to the Prime Minister; Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka; Dr. C. Amarasekara, Assistant Governor of the Central Bank; Dr. Lasitha R.C. Pathberiya, Additional Director of Economic Research; Amila J. Wijayawardhana, Senior Economist and Liaison Officer for the IMF Executive Director; Ms. Lashinka Dammullage, Director (Bilateral), Economic Affairs Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Samantha Bandara, Director General of the Department of External Resources.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake three day official visit to UAE from tomorrow (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake three day official visit to UAE from tomorrow (English)

Energy Minister reveals probable cause of island-wide power outage (English)

Energy Minister reveals probable cause of island-wide power outage (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Minister reveals measures being taken to increase number of passports issued daily (English)

Minister reveals measures being taken to increase number of passports issued daily (English)

Concrete steps crucial to meet 2025 tourism expectations  Experts (English)

Concrete steps crucial to meet 2025 tourism expectations  Experts (English)

Island-wide beach clean-up campaigns to commence tomorrow under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Island-wide beach clean-up campaigns to commence tomorrow under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm