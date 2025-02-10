Colombo Stock Exchange opens week with significant downturn

Colombo Stock Exchange opens week with significant downturn

February 10, 2025   07:11 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) witnessed a notable downturn on the opening day of trading this week, with both major indices experiencing sharp declines.

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) dropped by 168.41 points, settling at 16,566.27 points, while the S&P SL20 Index declined by 32.69 points to 4,959.45 points.

The market downturn was largely driven by a 5.98% decline in Ceylinco Holdings PLC’s share price, along with losses in LOLC Holdings, John Keells Holdings, DFCC Bank, and Aitken Spence.

A total of 148 stocks recorded price declines, while only 52 stocks showed gains compared to the previous trading session.

The market recorded a turnover of Rs. 2.07 billion, with local purchases amounting to Rs. 1.99 billion and local sales at Rs. 1.96 billion.

However, foreign investor participation remained subdued, with foreign purchases at just Rs. 74 million, while foreign sales totaled Rs. 109 million.

