President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in Dubai

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, along with his delegation, arrived at Dubai International Airport this afternoon (10) to participate in the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025, which is scheduled to take place from February 11 to 13 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Upon arrival, the delegation, including the President, was warmly welcomed by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and other state officials.

Also present at the reception were Embassy of Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates Chargé d’ affaires Thakshila Arnolda and Consul General of Sri Lanka to Dubai and the Northern Emirates Alexi Gunasekera, along with representatives from the Sri Lanka Embassy in Dubai.

This afternoon, President Dissanayake is scheduled to meet with Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the Chairman of the Master Investment Group and the ruler’s representative for Ras Al Khaimah.

During this meeting, discussions will focus on strengthening economic and investment cooperation between Sri Lanka and the UAE, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Following the said discussion, the President is expected to attend the ‘TIME 100 Gala Dinner’ at the renowned Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath, is also accompanying the President on this visit.