President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in Dubai

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in Dubai

February 10, 2025   10:15 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, along with his delegation, arrived at Dubai International Airport this afternoon (10) to participate in the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025, which is scheduled to take place from February 11 to 13 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Upon arrival, the delegation, including the President, was warmly welcomed by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and other state officials.

Also present at the reception were Embassy of Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates Chargé d’ affaires Thakshila Arnolda and Consul General of Sri Lanka to Dubai and the Northern Emirates Alexi Gunasekera, along with representatives from the Sri Lanka Embassy in Dubai.

This afternoon, President Dissanayake is scheduled to meet with Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the Chairman of the Master Investment Group and the ruler’s representative for Ras Al Khaimah.

During this meeting, discussions will focus on strengthening economic and investment cooperation between Sri Lanka and the UAE, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Following the said discussion, the President is expected to attend the ‘TIME 100 Gala Dinner’ at the renowned Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath, is also accompanying the President on this visit.

 

476837133-1030015659158054-5011771851878889565-n

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

Island-wide power cuts: Here's how to check the schedule (English)

Island-wide power cuts: Here's how to check the schedule (English)

Sri Lanka's 3rd Anti-Money Laundering review begins March 2026  CBSL (English)

Sri Lanka's 3rd Anti-Money Laundering review begins March 2026  CBSL (English)

Public services in Sri Lanka must be transformed with internet facilities - UN in Sri Lanka (English)

Public services in Sri Lanka must be transformed with internet facilities - UN in Sri Lanka (English)

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake three day official visit to UAE from tomorrow (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake three day official visit to UAE from tomorrow (English)

Energy Minister reveals probable cause of island-wide power outage (English)

Energy Minister reveals probable cause of island-wide power outage (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm