Ground frost in Nuwara-Eliya today

Ground frost in Nuwara-Eliya today

February 11, 2025   06:09 am

The Department of Meteorology says that mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island today (11).

There is a possibility of ground frost at some places in Nuwara-Eliya district in the early hours of the morning, the department mentioned.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara, Badulla and Kurunegala districts during the morning, according to the Met. Department.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

Island-wide power cuts: Here's how to check the schedule (English)

Island-wide power cuts: Here's how to check the schedule (English)

Sri Lanka's 3rd Anti-Money Laundering review begins March 2026  CBSL (English)

Sri Lanka's 3rd Anti-Money Laundering review begins March 2026  CBSL (English)

Public services in Sri Lanka must be transformed with internet facilities - UN in Sri Lanka (English)

Public services in Sri Lanka must be transformed with internet facilities - UN in Sri Lanka (English)

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake three day official visit to UAE from tomorrow (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake three day official visit to UAE from tomorrow (English)

Energy Minister reveals probable cause of island-wide power outage (English)

Energy Minister reveals probable cause of island-wide power outage (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm