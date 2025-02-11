Ground frost in Nuwara-Eliya today

The Department of Meteorology says that mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island today (11).

There is a possibility of ground frost at some places in Nuwara-Eliya district in the early hours of the morning, the department mentioned.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara, Badulla and Kurunegala districts during the morning, according to the Met. Department.