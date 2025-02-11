Dan Priyasad arrested

The convenor of the Nawa Sinhale National Movement, Dan Priyasad, has been arrested by Sri Lanka Police this morning (11).

He was arrested upon arrival in Sri Lanka from Dubai at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Ada Derana reporter said.

He will be produced before the Galgamuwa Magistrate’s Court, according to police.

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manatunga stated that the Nikaweratiya Divisional Crimes Unit had initiated an investigation against Dan Priyasad over an alleged incident of forcing the Nan Eriya Police OIC not to arrest a drug trafficker in 2024.

In this regard, the Galgamuwa Magistrate’s Court had issued a foreign travel ban against Dan Priyasad and also a warrant to arrest Priyasad and produce him before the court.