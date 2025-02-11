Island-wide power cuts to continue today

Island-wide power cuts will be implemented today (11) as well, as a result of an issue which arose at the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant, where the automatic protocol system has disconnected all three generators.

Accordingly, one-and-a-half-hour outages will occur between 3.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. affecting the entire island to manage the electricity demand effectively.

The power supply disruptions will take place in different zones, each experiencing a one-and-a-half-hour outage during the specified time period.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has provided several platforms for the public to check the ongoing Demand Management (power cut) schedules amid island-wide power interruptions.

Information on the power cut schedules can be obtained through the links below:

