Special traffic plan in Colombo for today and tomorrow

Motorists are advised to expect significant traffic congestion in Colombo as the annual Navam Maha Perahera of the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple is set to take place today (11) and tomorrow (12).

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Police have announced a special traffic plan in Colombo as the grand procession will be held from 7.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. on both days

Perahera Route

The procession will commence from the Gangaramaya Temple and proceed along the following route:

-Jinarathana Mawatha

-Hunupitiya Wewa Road

-Ramanayake Mawatha Junction

-Ramanayake Mawatha to James Peiris Mawatha Junction

-Altair Avenue Junction along James Peiris Mawatha

-Altair Avenue to Staple Street Junction

-Staple Street, Baybrook Place, Baybrook Roundabout

-Returning to Gangaramaya Temple via Jinarathana Mawatha

Temporary Road Closures

Several roads will be temporarily closed during the procession, including:

-Ramanayake Mawatha - Hunupitiya Wewa Road Junction

-Colvin R. De Silva Mawatha (Union Place) - Hyde Park Corner Junction

-Jinarathana Mawatha entry points from Baybrook Roundabout and James Peiris Mawatha

-Ramanayake Mawatha entry points from Hunupitiya Wewa Road and James Peiris Mawatha

-Ceramic Junction, Perahera Mawatha - Alwis Place Junction, Muttiah Road, Staple ----Street Junction, Staple Street - Altair Avenue Junction, Navam Mawatha, James Peiris Mawatha Junction

-Union Place - Staple Street Junction, Union Place - Dawson Street Junction, Park ---Street - Hyde Park Corner Junction

Alternative Routes for Motorists

To ease congestion, police have advised the following alternative routes:

-Vehicles from Company Street Junction can use Union Place and Lipton Roundabout.

-Those on James Peiris Mawatha can turn right at Navam Mawatha Junction, proceed via -Uttarananda Mawatha, and reach Liberty Roundabout via Rotunda Roundabout.

-Vehicles approaching from Ceramic Junction can take Dharmapala Mawatha and Union Place.

The police emphasize that road closures will be enforced only within the sections affected by the procession. At points where the Perahera is not passing, normal traffic flow will be allowed as appropriate.

Motorists and the public are urged to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid delays.