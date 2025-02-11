Parents of Mt Lavinia police constable missing with firearm arrested

February 11, 2025   08:05 am

The parents of the police constable attached to the Mount Lavinia Police Station, who went missing with his service weapon and is reported as having left for Dubai while on duty, have been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, police said that another police constable was also arrested for aiding and abetting him. 

The court has granted permission for police to detain them and question for 48 hours, the Police Media Division added.

On Saturday (08), a constable attached to the Mount Lavinia Police Station was reported missing, along with his T-56 firearm.  Accordingly, the constable in question had reportedly departed to Dubai, the Police Spokesman said, adding that further investigations are ongoing.

Police also state that the Constable had in his possession a T-56 firearm and 30 rounds of ammunition with him when he left for duty at a checkpoint Friday night (07).

However, since the Constable had not reported for duty, attempts were made to contact him, but his mobile phone went unanswered.

Subsequent investigations have revealed that the suspect had departed for Dubai from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Accordingly, the police say they are currently taking necessary steps through Interpol to bring the suspected Constable back to the island.

The firearm in his possession has not yet been recovered, and the police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

