The Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa slammed the government’s handling of the ongoing power crisis, highlighting the fragility of the national grid as the root cause of frequent outages.

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), he criticized officials for deflecting blame—first attributing power failures to monkeys and later to past administrations—while ignoring the structural weaknesses in the country’s energy infrastructure.

“First, they blamed the monkeys. Then, they blamed past governments. But the real issue? A fragile grid that can’t handle solar growth & low-demand periods. Misinformation won’t fix power outages—serious reforms will especially in the power sector. A real system change starts with transparency”, he said.

The Opposition Leader emphasized that real systemic change must begin with transparency in policymaking and implementation.