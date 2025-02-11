Colombos R. Premadasa Stadium undergoes major lighting upgrade

Colombos R. Premadasa Stadium undergoes major lighting upgrade

February 11, 2025   10:13 am

Work is nearing completion on a major lighting system upgrade at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, one of Sri Lanka’s most iconic international cricket venues. 

The outdated lighting system is being replaced with a state-of-the-art LED lighting tower system, making it the second international cricket stadium in the country to feature six LED lighting towers. The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium was the first in Sri Lanka to introduce this advanced lighting system. 

The ongoing installation work at R. Premadasa Stadium has temporarily halted matches for several months, but authorities confirm that fixtures will resume once the modernization is complete.

Due to the upgrade, the two upcoming Australia-Sri Lanka One Day Internationals (ODIs), scheduled for tomorrow (12) and next Friday (16), will be played as day matches instead of under lights.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

Island-wide power cuts: Here's how to check the schedule (English)

Island-wide power cuts: Here's how to check the schedule (English)

Sri Lanka's 3rd Anti-Money Laundering review begins March 2026  CBSL (English)

Sri Lanka's 3rd Anti-Money Laundering review begins March 2026  CBSL (English)

Public services in Sri Lanka must be transformed with internet facilities - UN in Sri Lanka (English)

Public services in Sri Lanka must be transformed with internet facilities - UN in Sri Lanka (English)

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake three day official visit to UAE from tomorrow (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake three day official visit to UAE from tomorrow (English)

Energy Minister reveals probable cause of island-wide power outage (English)

Energy Minister reveals probable cause of island-wide power outage (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm