Work is nearing completion on a major lighting system upgrade at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, one of Sri Lanka’s most iconic international cricket venues.

The outdated lighting system is being replaced with a state-of-the-art LED lighting tower system, making it the second international cricket stadium in the country to feature six LED lighting towers. The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium was the first in Sri Lanka to introduce this advanced lighting system.

The ongoing installation work at R. Premadasa Stadium has temporarily halted matches for several months, but authorities confirm that fixtures will resume once the modernization is complete.

Due to the upgrade, the two upcoming Australia-Sri Lanka One Day Internationals (ODIs), scheduled for tomorrow (12) and next Friday (16), will be played as day matches instead of under lights.