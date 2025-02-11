17 police officers dismissed over drug use

A total of 17 police personnel have been dismissed during the last four months over the charges of using narcotic drugs, Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga said today (11).

The Police Spokesman further stated that a list of police officers who use narcotic drugs has been identified through intelligence units and the Special Police Unit, adding that the identified officers are monitored and strict action will be taken against them.

He also noted that such officers will be referred to a medical examination and if confirmed to have been using the narcotic drugs, actions will be taken to dismiss the relevant officers.

“No apologies or a second chance will be given to any police officers accused of drug use as few individuals like that defame the whole police service”, he highlighted.