Sri Lanka Police establish new Central Crimes Investigation Bureau

Sri Lanka Police has taken measures to establish a Central Crimes Investigation Bureau (CCIB) with DIG Nihal Thalduwa as the Range DIG and SSP Shani Abeysekera as its Director.

The new range has been established in order to increase the efficiency of the investigation of cases under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Furthermore, the CCIB will also be operational to expeditiously investigate financial crimes, misuse of state funds, state property and other fraudulent acts that have occurred in the past, Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga noted.