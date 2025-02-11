No power cuts tomorrow - CEB

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) announced that no power cuts will be imposed tomorrow (12).

However, the CEB confirmed today that no power cuts will take place tomorrow as it is possible to meet the Poya Day lower demand with the available generation capacity.

The CEB decided to implement island-wide power cuts on Monday (10) and Tuesday (11), as a result of an issue which arose at the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant, where the automatic protocol system has disconnected all three generators.

Accordingly, one-and-a-half-hour outages will occur between 3.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. today affecting the entire island to manage the electricity demand effectively.

The power supply disruptions will take place in different zones, each experiencing a one-and-a-half-hour outage during the specified time period.

The Ceylon Electricity Board has provided several platforms for the public to check the ongoing Demand Management (power cut) schedules amid island-wide power interruptions.

