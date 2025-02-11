13 shooting incidents reported so far this year

February 11, 2025   02:15 pm

Sri Lanka Police say that 13 shooting incidents have been reported during the period elapsed so far this year.

Speaking at a press conference held today (11), Police Media Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manathunga stated that 07 of these incidents were carried out by organized crime groups.

He further mentioned that the remaining 06 incidents resulted from personal disputes over various issues.

The Police Media Spokesperson also revealed that 09 people have been killed in shootings linked to organized criminals, and two suspects have been arrested.

Additionally, 25 individuals have been arrested in connection with these incidents, and the police have seized three T-56 firearms and 05 pistols.

Furthermore, 4 motorcycles used in these crimes have been taken into police custody, he added.

