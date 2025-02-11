Sri Lanka receives bears, hyenas, and meerkats from UAE for zoo exhibitions

Sri Lanka receives bears, hyenas, and meerkats from UAE for zoo exhibitions

February 11, 2025   02:43 pm

As part of the National Animal Exchange Program, Sri Lanka has received a pair of brown bears, a pair of hyenas, and three pairs of meerkats from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for exhibition in local zoological gardens.

The animals arrived in the country on Monday (10).

The three pairs of meerkats have been sent to the Ridiyagama Safari Park, while the bears and hyenas have been placed in the Dehiwala Zoological Gardens for a month-long quarantine.

The Department of National Zoological Gardens stated that the animals will be put on public display after completing the quarantine period.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

Island-wide power cuts: Here's how to check the schedule (English)

Island-wide power cuts: Here's how to check the schedule (English)

Sri Lanka's 3rd Anti-Money Laundering review begins March 2026  CBSL (English)

Sri Lanka's 3rd Anti-Money Laundering review begins March 2026  CBSL (English)

Public services in Sri Lanka must be transformed with internet facilities - UN in Sri Lanka (English)

Public services in Sri Lanka must be transformed with internet facilities - UN in Sri Lanka (English)

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake three day official visit to UAE from tomorrow (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake three day official visit to UAE from tomorrow (English)

Energy Minister reveals probable cause of island-wide power outage (English)

Energy Minister reveals probable cause of island-wide power outage (English)