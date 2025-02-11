Sri Lanka receives bears, hyenas, and meerkats from UAE for zoo exhibitions

As part of the National Animal Exchange Program, Sri Lanka has received a pair of brown bears, a pair of hyenas, and three pairs of meerkats from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for exhibition in local zoological gardens.

The animals arrived in the country on Monday (10).

The three pairs of meerkats have been sent to the Ridiyagama Safari Park, while the bears and hyenas have been placed in the Dehiwala Zoological Gardens for a month-long quarantine.

The Department of National Zoological Gardens stated that the animals will be put on public display after completing the quarantine period.