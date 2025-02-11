Sri Lanka to recruit nearly 7,500 to public service

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to make nearly 7,500 recruitments to several government institutions based on the recommendations of the committee appointed to review recruitment process of the government service and management of the staff.

Accordingly, the number of vacancies in each Ministries, Provincial Councils and Commissions are as below;

Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government - 3,000 vacancies

Ministry of Defence – 09 vacancies

Ministry of Science and Technology – 179 vacancies

Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education – 400 vacancies

Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development – 132 vacancies

Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation – 161 vacancies

Ministry of Health and Media – 3,519 vacancies

Western Provincial Council - 34 vacancies

Eastern Provincial Council - 05 vacancies

Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka - 17 vacancies

Total – 7,456

The approval had been granted at the meeting held on 30 December 2024 to appoint a committee chaired by the Secretary to the Prime Minister for taking measures required accordingly recognizing the numbers of recruitments compulsorily should be made related to requirements, priorities and time frames by reviewing the government sector recruitment process.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the resolution furnished by the Prime Minister to issue approval to relevant Ministries and Institutions to make recruitments as recommended by the committee considering the respective Ministries adhering to the requirements of the Departments and other institutions under the particular Ministry.