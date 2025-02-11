Sri Lankas Foreign Minister engages in key discussions with BIMSTEC Secretary General

Sri Lankas Foreign Minister engages in key discussions with BIMSTEC Secretary General

February 11, 2025   03:47 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath has met with Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, Secretary General of BIMSTEC, at the Parliament Complex to discuss advancing cooperation in Science, Technology, and Innovation, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry said.

The discussions have focused on Health, and Human Resource Development, which are also sub-sectors led by Sri Lanka within the BIMSTEC framework. 

Furthermore, Ambassador Pandey also briefed Minister Herath on the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit, scheduled for 2nd to 4th April 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, and expressed anticipation of Sri Lanka’s active participation and support, the statement added.

Additionally, both parties reviewed the progress of the BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Facility, which is to be established in Colombo. 

Ambassador Pandey had also emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration in these sectors to drive sustainable economic growth among BIMSTEC member states.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

Island-wide power cuts: Here's how to check the schedule (English)

Island-wide power cuts: Here's how to check the schedule (English)

Sri Lanka's 3rd Anti-Money Laundering review begins March 2026  CBSL (English)

Sri Lanka's 3rd Anti-Money Laundering review begins March 2026  CBSL (English)

Public services in Sri Lanka must be transformed with internet facilities - UN in Sri Lanka (English)

Public services in Sri Lanka must be transformed with internet facilities - UN in Sri Lanka (English)

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake three day official visit to UAE from tomorrow (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake three day official visit to UAE from tomorrow (English)

Energy Minister reveals probable cause of island-wide power outage (English)

Energy Minister reveals probable cause of island-wide power outage (English)