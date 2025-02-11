Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath has met with Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, Secretary General of BIMSTEC, at the Parliament Complex to discuss advancing cooperation in Science, Technology, and Innovation, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry said.

The discussions have focused on Health, and Human Resource Development, which are also sub-sectors led by Sri Lanka within the BIMSTEC framework.

Furthermore, Ambassador Pandey also briefed Minister Herath on the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit, scheduled for 2nd to 4th April 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, and expressed anticipation of Sri Lanka’s active participation and support, the statement added.

Additionally, both parties reviewed the progress of the BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Facility, which is to be established in Colombo.

Ambassador Pandey had also emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration in these sectors to drive sustainable economic growth among BIMSTEC member states.