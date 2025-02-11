Dan Priyasad remanded

The convenor of the Nawa Sinhale National Movement, Dan Priyasad, has been remanded until February 14, after being produced before the Galgamuwa Magistrate’s Court today (11).

He was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), by Sri Lanka Police this morning (11) upon arrival in the country from Dubai.

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manatunga stated that the Nikaweratiya Divisional Crimes Unit had initiated an investigation against Dan Priyasad over an alleged incident of exerting pressure on the Nan Eriya Police OIC not to arrest a drug trafficker in 2024.

In this regard, the Galgamuwa Magistrate’s Court had issued a foreign travel ban against Dan Priyasad and also a warrant to arrest and produce him before the court.