The Cabinet Media Spokesperson, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, says that the Attorney General’s Department will not be abolished when the Independent Prosecutor’s Office is established.

He made these comments during a press briefing held today (11) to announce the Cabinet decisions.

Minister Jayatissa further clarified that the new institution is planned to be implemented with the goal of delivering services more efficiently than the Attorney General’s Department in the administration of justice.

Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa also stated that the Attorney General, the Attorney General’s Department, and the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) will be represented in the new institution.