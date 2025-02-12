Sri Lanka Police transfers 139 OICs

Sri Lanka Police transfers 139 OICs

February 11, 2025   10:32 pm

Sri Lanka Police today announced that a total of 139 Officers-in-Charge (OICs) have been transferred within the police department, marking the largest such transfer in the department’s history at the same time, according to police sources.  

The reshuffle includes 105 Chief Inspectors of Police (CIs) and 34 Inspectors of Police (IPs), with the transfers set to take effect in two phases—on February 13 and 18. 

A significant number of OICs from police stations in Colombo and suburbs have been reassigned to general duties on service requirements, the police said.  

The transfers were approved by the Secretary of the National Police Commission and were authorized by Acting Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasuriya.

