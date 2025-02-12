President Dissanayake to address World Governments Summit 2025 today

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to address the World Governments Summit 2025 held in Dubai today (12).

The World Governments Summit 2025 convened on Tuesday (11) under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’ in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This Summit will bring together governments, international organizations, thought leaders, and private sector leaders from around the globe to foster international cooperation and identify innovative solutions for future challenges, ultimately inspiring and empowering the next generation of governments.

President Dissanayake left for UAE on February 10, to attend the World Governments Summit 2025 on the invitation of UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.