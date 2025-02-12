In a ceremony held at the Mahanilu Tea Factory in Samimale, 18 of the best green tea pluckers from five tea estates under the Horana Plantation Company were honored with 22-carat gold coins and certificates in recognition of their exceptional contribution to the tea industry.

The event, held on February 11, saw the best-performing tea pluckers from Gawarawila, Olton, Mahanilu, Stockholm, and Fairlawn estates being rewarded with gold coins, each weighing three and a half pounds. This annual initiative, organized by the management of Horana Plantation Company, is aimed at encouraging and appreciating the dedication of women plantation workers in the region.

The award-winning women plantation workers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Horana Plantation Company for recognizing their hard work and commitment. They emphasized that such incentives motivate them to continue their work with passion and dedication, ensuring the highest quality tea production.

Speaking to the media, Pushpika Samarakoon, General Manager of Horana Plantation Company, which operates under the Hayleys Group, highlighted the company’s commitment to uplifting plantation workers.

“This program is designed to appreciate and encourage the hardworking women who dedicate themselves to tea harvesting. In addition to recognizing their efforts, we also seek their expertise to further improve the plantation sector,” he stated.