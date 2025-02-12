Two hospitalized following alleged assault by MP Archchuna

Two individuals who were allegedly assaulted by Jaffna District Parliamentarian Dr. Ramanathan Archchuna have been hospitalized on Tuesday (11).

The victims were admitted to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital, claiming that they had been physically assaulted by the MP.

The incident reportedly took place at a hotel in Jaffna on Monday (11).

Police stated that investigations have been launched based on complaints received from both parties, and legal action will be taken accordingly.