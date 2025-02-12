Two hospitalized following alleged assault by MP Archchuna

Two hospitalized following alleged assault by MP Archchuna

February 12, 2025   10:11 am

Two individuals who were allegedly assaulted by Jaffna District Parliamentarian Dr. Ramanathan Archchuna have been hospitalized on Tuesday (11).

The victims were admitted to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital, claiming that they had been physically assaulted by the MP.

The incident reportedly took place at a hotel in Jaffna on Monday (11). 

Police stated that investigations have been launched based on complaints received from both parties, and legal action will be taken accordingly.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt to create and implement new EPF Management System (English)

Govt to create and implement new EPF Management System (English)

Govt to create and implement new EPF Management System (English)

Overseas travel ban imposed on Yoshitha Rajapaksa's grandmother (English)

Overseas travel ban imposed on Yoshitha Rajapaksa's grandmother (English)

No power cuts tomorrow - CEB (English)

No power cuts tomorrow - CEB (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

Island-wide power cuts: Here's how to check the schedule (English)

Island-wide power cuts: Here's how to check the schedule (English)

Sri Lanka's 3rd Anti-Money Laundering review begins March 2026  CBSL (English)

Sri Lanka's 3rd Anti-Money Laundering review begins March 2026  CBSL (English)