CEBs decision on power interruptions expected tomorrow

CEBs decision on power interruptions expected tomorrow

February 12, 2025   12:04 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says that a statement will be made regarding any further power interruptions tomorrow morning (13).

CEB Spokesman Dhammika Wimalarathana expressed that a final decision on whether any further power cuts will be implemented or not, will be reached as the restoration activities of Norochcholai Coal Power Plant is currently underway.

The CEB decided to implement island-wide power cuts on Monday (10) and Tuesday (11), as a result of an issue which arose at the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant, where the automatic protocol system has disconnected all three generators, while restoring the island-wide blackout that occurred on Sunday (09).

Accordingly, one-and-a-half-hour outages were implemented between 3.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. affecting the entire island to manage the electricity demand effectively.

However, the CEB confirmed that no power cuts will take place today (12) as it is possible to meet the Poya Day lower demand with the available generation capacity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt to create and implement new EPF Management System (English)

Govt to create and implement new EPF Management System (English)

Overseas travel ban imposed on Yoshitha Rajapaksa's grandmother (English)

Overseas travel ban imposed on Yoshitha Rajapaksa's grandmother (English)

No power cuts tomorrow - CEB (English)

No power cuts tomorrow - CEB (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

President Dissanayake leaves for UAE (English)

Island-wide power cuts: Here's how to check the schedule (English)

Island-wide power cuts: Here's how to check the schedule (English)