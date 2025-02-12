The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says that a statement will be made regarding any further power interruptions tomorrow morning (13).

CEB Spokesman Dhammika Wimalarathana expressed that a final decision on whether any further power cuts will be implemented or not, will be reached as the restoration activities of Norochcholai Coal Power Plant is currently underway.

The CEB decided to implement island-wide power cuts on Monday (10) and Tuesday (11), as a result of an issue which arose at the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant, where the automatic protocol system has disconnected all three generators, while restoring the island-wide blackout that occurred on Sunday (09).

Accordingly, one-and-a-half-hour outages were implemented between 3.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. affecting the entire island to manage the electricity demand effectively.

However, the CEB confirmed that no power cuts will take place today (12) as it is possible to meet the Poya Day lower demand with the available generation capacity.