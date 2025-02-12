Public warned of fake job scams misusing CBSL logo

February 12, 2025   12:39 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has issued a warning regarding a rise in fraudulent job advertisements falsely claiming to offer employment opportunities at the CBSL.

These deceptive in advertisements, often shared on social media and unauthorized platforms, misuse the CBSL’s official logo to mislead job seekers, the central bank warned.

The CBSL further clarifies that it does not post job vacancies on third-party social media pages. All official recruitment announcements are exclusively available on the CBSL website under the Careers section and through its verified social media channels, it noted.

Thus, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka urges the public to remain vigilant against such scams and to verify any job-related information directly through official CBSL platforms.

For further details, the public is encouraged to contact CBSL at 0112477669 or 0112477965.

 

