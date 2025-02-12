MP Archchuna accused of attacking man with plate; Victim undergoes surgery

February 12, 2025   01:40 pm

A person who sustained head injuries after allegedly being attacked with a plate by Jaffna District MP Ramanathan Archchuna, during an altercation at a hotel in Jaffna last night (11), has been referred for surgery at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital, the hospital director confirmed.

The incident had occurred during a heated argument between the Parliamentarian and the victim, which was recorded on a mobile phone by MP Archchuna himself.

It was reported that the MP attacked the individual with a plate during the dispute. However, when contacted, the police stated that the MP has also been hospitalized, claiming that he was assaulted as well.

Meanwhile, MP Archchuna had posted a video of the argument that took place before the attack on his social media accounts. 

Investigations into the incident are currently underway, police said.

