MP Archchuna accused of attacking man with plate; Victim undergoes surgery
February 12, 2025 01:40 pm
A person who sustained head injuries after allegedly being attacked with a plate by Jaffna District MP Ramanathan Archchuna, during an altercation at a hotel in Jaffna last night (11), has been referred for surgery at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital, the hospital director confirmed.
The incident had occurred during a heated argument between the Parliamentarian and the victim, which was recorded on a mobile phone by MP Archchuna himself.
It was reported that the MP attacked the individual with a plate during the dispute. However, when contacted, the police stated that the MP has also been hospitalized, claiming that he was assaulted as well.
Meanwhile, MP Archchuna had posted a video of the argument that took place before the attack on his social media accounts.
Investigations into the incident are currently underway, police said.