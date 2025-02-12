President Dissanayake meets Kuwaiti PM, strengthen trade and investment ties

February 12, 2025   02:31 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is on an official visit to the UAE, has met with the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

During the discussion held yesterday (11), the Kuwaiti PM has emphasized that Sri Lanka’s present situation of political and financial stability has opened up significant opportunities for investment and growth in the tourism sector.

The discussion focused on strengthening trade relations between the two countries and diversifying markets. They have also discussed the importance of exploring new strategies to achieve these goals.

Meanwhile, President Dissanayake expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister of Kuwait for the support extended by the State of Kuwait to Sri Lanka in obtaining the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) loan facility.

Meanwhile, the Head of the State noted that around 155,000 Sri Lankan workers reside in Kuwait, contributing around USD 700 million in foreign remittances and significantly strengthening Sri Lanka’s economy.

President Dissanayake left for UAE on February 10, to attend the World Governments Summit 2025 on the invitation of UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

