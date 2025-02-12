CCTV footage shows MP Archchuna assaulting person at Jaffna hotel

February 12, 2025   03:22 pm

CCTV camera footage has surfaced showing Jaffna District MP Ramanathan Archchuna assaulting an individual at a hotel in Jaffna.

The incident had occurred following a heated argument at the hotel last night (11). 

According to the Medical Director of the Jaffna Teaching Hospital, the injured individual, who was attacked with a plate by the parliamentarian, has been referred for surgery.

Reports indicate that the altercation between the MP and the victim was recorded on a mobile phone by MP Archchuna himself. During the dispute, he allegedly struck the individual with a plate, causing injuries.

However, when contacted, the police stated that MP Archchuna has also been hospitalized, claiming that he too was assaulted during the incident.

