Amarapura Nikaya Mahanayakas credentials ceremony set for March 10

February 12, 2025   03:57 pm

A discussion was held at the Presidential Secretariat, under the patronage of Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake regarding the organization of the presentation of the credentials for the position of Most Venerable Mahanayaka of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya of Sri Lanka under the state patronage.

The Presentation of the credentials to the Most Venerable Mahanayaka of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya is scheduled to be held on the 10th March at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH), Colombo, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD). 

During the discussion yesterday (11), Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake assured that the government would provide all possible support for the success of the ceremony. 

The meeting also covered the allocation of responsibilities among state institutions contributing to the event, according to the PMD. 

Secretary General of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Sangha Sabha Ven. Balapitiye Siriseewali Thero, officials from the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, including Secretary to the Ministry A.M.P.M.B. Athapaththu and representatives from the Dayaka Sabha of Amarapura Nikaya Development were also present at the discussion.

--PMD—

