CAA seize 3,000 bags of rice hoarded in Pettah
File Photo.

February 12, 2025   04:58 pm

Officials of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) have today seized a stock of rice that was hoarded and prepared for sale at a higher price.

The CAA stated that the rice stock was found in a warehouse in the Pettah area.

Accordingly, the officials of the CAA have seized around 3,000 bags of rice, each weighing five kilograms, found concealed within the store.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that this rice was intended to be sold at a higher price during the upcoming Ramadan festival season.

