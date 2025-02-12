President Dissanayake addresses World Governments Summit

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has addressed the main session of the 2025 World Governments Summit in Dubai, where he outlined Sri Lanka’s vision on economic growth, innovation and governance reforms.

In his speech the Head of State also highlighted Sri Lanka’s commitment to sustainable development and international cooperation.

Today (12) marks the third day of the President’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake who is currently attending the World Governments Summit 2025 in Dubai held several high-level bilateral discussions with Heads of State, on Tuesday (11).

During the day, the President met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Prime Minister Sharif extended his congratulations to President Dissanayake on his government’s significant electoral victory in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, President Dissanayake also met with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. The discussions revolved around the potential for Sri Lanka to leverage the United Kingdom’s expertise and specialized knowledge in various sectors.

President Dissanayake also met with the Prime Minister of State of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah on the sidelines of the summit.