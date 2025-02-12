President AKD calls for unity as global citizens to face transnational challenges

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that global climate issues are knocking on everyone’s doors, regardless of wealth or status, and emphasized the need for global citizens to unite in addressing transnational challenges.

He made these remarks today (12) while addressing the 2025 World Governments Summit held in the United Arab Emirates, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

During his speech, President Dissanayake outlined Sri Lanka’s vision for economic growth, innovation and governance reforms. He reiterated the country’s commitment to sustainable development and international cooperation.

Highlighting the summit’s role in shaping future strategies for key global concerns, the President stressed the need for a collective global response and a unified front in tackling global challenges, the statement added.

He also underscored the importance of social justice and the rule of law in building a structured state and a more responsible world. He emphasized the necessity of implementing agreements and legal frameworks effectively, providing systematic support for low-income and vulnerable communities, and ensuring accountability among officials. In this regard, he highlighted the critical role of a free press and social activists.

President Dissanayake pointed out that the global financial landscape is becoming increasingly precarious due to stringent financial conditions, looming large debt repayments, and a fragile international financial system that is ill-prepared for a widespread sovereign debt crisis. He stressed the importance of financial reforms that could create a fairer economic environment for the modern world, the PMD added.

The President emphasized the need for an updated universal declaration of Human Rights 1948 Charter incorporating digital access rights and environmental rights.

Speaking on human-centered future development, President Dissanayake highlighted the critical need for robust cyber security measures worldwide. He also pointed out the challenges posed by automation and robotics, particularly the risk of job displacement. To address this, he called for structured initiatives focused on education, skills development, and the identification of new employment opportunities. He urged global leaders to work collectively in this regard.

President Anura Dissanayake stated that just as the challenges we all face the "lub-dub" rhythm of our hearts calls upon us to unite and rebuild the world together.

Quoting Martin Luther King Jr.’s statement, "We must learn to live together as brothers," President Dissanayake emphasized the collective responsibility of building a better world. He noted that in 2024, the people of Sri Lanka united to build a “beautiful life and a thriving nation.”

In his remarks at this historic summit, President Dissanayake made a heartfelt appeal to world leaders and delegates, stating, “Let us come together and rebuild the world.”