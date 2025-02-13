Ground frost in Nuwara-Eliya, misty conditions in western province

The Department of Meteorology says that mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island today (13).

Meanwhile, the department added that a cold weather can be expected over most parts of the island during the early morning.

There is a possibility of ground frost at some places in the Nuwara-Eliya District during the early hours of the morning, the department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.