Another registered criminal repatriated from India

A notorious underworld figure, Mandalagala Bombugalage Sumith Priyantha, has been extradited to Sri Lanka following a high-level operation led by the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Priyantha, a registered criminal in Sri Lanka, had been wanted for multiple serious offenses, including extorting Rs. 5 million in the Kuruwita area, drug trafficking, and possession of live grenades in Mirihana, the Police Media Division said.

While facing legal proceedings, he has fled the country, evading the judicial process and illegally migrating to India, according to police.

Following extensive coordination and with the direct intervention of the Acting IGP, Sri Lanka Police have successfully secured his deportation. Priyantha was flown back to the country on the night of February 12, 2025, the police mentioned.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken custody of the suspect, and further investigations are underway.