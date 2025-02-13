Sri Lanka’s China-backed Hambantota Port and Sinopec have announced the addition of High Sulphur Fuel Oil (HSFO) to their range of ship fuels.

In a statement, the port said HSFO is stored in two tanks with a combined capacity of 6,000 cubic meters and can be transferred at a rate of 400 metric tonnes per hour.

The facility is equipped with advanced monitoring and remote-control systems, ensuring precise and safe operations.

According to the port, this addition will provide significant convenience to shipowners with vessels using scrubbers, allowing them to opt for HSFO as a cost-effective solution while complying with IMO 2020 sulfur cap regulations.

Meanwhile, Sinopec Lanka Private Limited stated that the absence of shore-based HSFO storage at Sri Lanka’s ports has previously limited its availability to small quantities, restricting the shipping industry’s ability to secure reliable fuel supplies and impacting maritime operations and efficiency.

Alice Lee, Deputy General Manager of Sinopec Fuel Oil Lanka, stated, By leveraging the storage capabilities in Hambantota, we ensure that vessels calling at Sri Lankan ports have access to consistent and high-quality HSFO supplies.