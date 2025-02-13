Final decision on further power cuts expected today

February 13, 2025   07:58 am

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says that the final decision on whether any further power cuts will be implemented or not, will be announced today (13).

CEB Chairman Dr. Thilak Siyambalapitya said that the decision will be communicated at 10.00 a.m. today.

The CEB decided to implement island-wide power cuts on Monday (10) and Tuesday (11), as a result of an issue which arose at the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant, where the automatic protocol system has disconnected all three generators, while restoring the island-wide blackout that occurred on Sunday (09).

Accordingly, one-and-a-half-hour outages were implemented between 3.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. affecting the entire island to manage the electricity demand effectively.

However, no scheduled power cuts were implemented yesterday (12) as the CEB confirmed that it was possible to meet the Poya Day lower demand with the available generation capacity.

