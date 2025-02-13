Aswesuma welfare benefit allowances to be credited today

Aswesuma welfare benefit allowances to be credited today

February 13, 2025   11:57 am

The Welfare Benefits Board has announced that the “Aswesuma” welfare benefit allowances for this month will be credited to the beneficiary bank accounts today (13).

Accordingly, a total of 1,725,795 families are scheduled to receive the allowance for this month, with over Rs. 12 billion allocated for the payments.

The Welfare Benefits Board stated that the beneficiaries will be able to access their funds from their designated “Aswesuma” welfare benefits bank accounts starting today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CEB's decision on power interruptions expected tomorrow (English)

CEB's decision on power interruptions expected tomorrow (English)

No political reasons behind recent OIC transfers, but inefficiency (English)

No political reasons behind recent OIC transfers, but inefficiency (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt to create and implement new EPF Management System (English)

Govt to create and implement new EPF Management System (English)

Overseas travel ban imposed on Yoshitha Rajapaksa's grandmother (English)

Overseas travel ban imposed on Yoshitha Rajapaksa's grandmother (English)

No power cuts tomorrow - CEB (English)

No power cuts tomorrow - CEB (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm