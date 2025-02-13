AG withdraws recommendation on Lasantha murder suspects

The Attorney General has informed the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s that the recent recommendation made by him regarding the suspects involved in the murder of Sri Lankan journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge will be suspended temporarily.

The AG has informed the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court of this in writing today (13).

The Attorney General had previously provided his legal advice to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding the possible release of three individuals, including a military intelligence officer, who had been named as suspects in the case.

This legal advice was conveyed in a letter sent to the Director of the CID on January 27.