A meeting to discuss the Action Plan of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus was held on recently under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the Chairperson of the Caucus, Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savitri Paulraj.

The Caucus discussed the possibility of enhancing women’s representation by achieving 25% women’s representation at the Provincial Level. Accordingly, the Caucus looked at the mechanisms of bringing in amendments to the prevailing law for the implementation of the said proposal at the upcoming election.

The Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus also decided on meeting with various political parties and party secretaries to demand the appointment of women and increase women representation in the Provincial and Local Government bodies.

Moreover, matters such as the elimination of sexual harassment at the workplace and the elimination of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) were also taken into consideration.

During the meeting, plans to mark the International Women’s Day which falls on March 08, were also discussed, the Parliamentary Communications Department said.

Deputy Co-Chairpersons of the Caucus Member of Parliament Chamindrani Kiriella, Samanmali Gunasinghe and Members of Parliament, Rohini Kumari Wijerathna, Geetha Herath, Sagarika Athauda, Dr. Kaushalya Ariyarathne, Oshani Umanga, Krishnan Kalaichelvi, Nilanthi Kottahachchi, M.A.C.S. Chathuri Gangani, Nilusha Lakmali Gamage, A.M.M.M. Rathwaththe, Deepthi Wasalage, Hiruni Wijesinghe, Ambika Samivel and Lakmali Hemachandra were also present at this meeting.