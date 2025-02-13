Police Spokesman assures action over MP Archchunas assault incident

Police Spokesman assures action over MP Archchunas assault incident

February 13, 2025   04:11 pm

Sri Lanka Police Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manathunga states that legal action will be initiated against Jaffna District MP Ramanathan Archchuna in connection with the recent assault incident.

Speaking on Ada Derana’s current affairs program “Big Focus”, he addressed questions regarding the lack of action over the matter, noting that his position as a Member of Parliament does not grant him any special privileges or exemptions from the law. 

“Being a Member of Parliament has not given him any special privileges or exemptions from the law. As a representative of the supreme institution, his conduct should be very respectful. That is what the public expects”, he said. 

“The people expect good behavior from them as much as they expect from the police. Therefore it is his duty to act in that manner. However, if he acts against the law, we will act according to the law.”

“You will see Sri Lanka Police acting in accordance with the existing law regarding that incident in the future,” said the Police Spokesperson.

A person was reportedly injured in an assault carried out by MP Ramanathan Archchuna at a restaurant in Jaffna on Tuesday (11), which was also captured on CCTV cameras, while the victim is currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna Hospital. 

