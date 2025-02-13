Four Police Constables (PCs) attached to the Wadduwa Police Station have been granted bail after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a person who had been apprehended by Wadduwa Police and later died following his release from custody.

The arrested police officers have been released on bail after being produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court today (13).

According to police, officers of the Panadura Divisional Crimes Investigation Division made the arrests yesterday (12) after conducting investigations under the directive of the Panadura SSP.

In order to take disciplinary action against them, the four constables in question have also been interdicted.