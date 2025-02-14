SC decision on Local Authorities Elections Bill announced in parliament

The Supreme Court has informed Parliament of its determination on the Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Bill.

A majority of the three-judge bench ruled that certain clauses of the bill are inconsistent with the Constitution and, therefore, require a special majority for passage.

However, one judge dissented, stating that the bill could be passed with a simple majority.

The ruling was presented to Parliament today (14) by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Determination - Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) by Adaderana Online on Scribd