SC decision on Local Authorities Elections Bill announced in parliament

February 14, 2025   10:00 am

The Supreme Court has informed Parliament of its determination on the Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Bill.

A majority of the three-judge bench ruled that certain clauses of the bill are inconsistent with the Constitution and, therefore, require a special majority for passage. 

However, one judge dissented, stating that the bill could be passed with a simple majority.

The ruling was presented to Parliament today (14) by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

 

Determination - Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

