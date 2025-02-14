US Ambassador visits SLPP Office

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, has reportedly visited the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Office this morning (14).

Ambassador Chung had arrived at the SLPP office at around 10.00 a.m. this morning and engaged in discussions for over an hour and a half.

Her visit followed a request to meet with the SLPP members.

During her visit, the ambassador engaged in discussions with the General Secretary of the SLPP, Sagara Kariyawasam, along with former Members of Parliament Sanjeewa Edirimanne, C.B. Ratnayake, and Jayantha Ketagoda, as well as Member of Parliament, D.V. Chanaka.