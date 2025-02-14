National Sports Council members appointed
February 14, 2025 06:17 pm
Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage today appointed the new National Sports Council, in accordance with the provisions of the Sports Act No. 25 of 1973 with the aim of advising the Minister on matters relating to the promotion, development and governance of sports in Sri Lanka.
Sri Lankan Rugby legend and former CEO of Sri Lanka Rugby, Priyantha Ekanayake has been appointed as the new Chairman of the National Sports Council.
The following prominent figures have been appointed as members of the council:
- Priyantha Ekanayake (Chairman) - Former Rugby Player and former CEO of Sri Lanka Rugby
- Prof. Samantha Nanayakkara - Professor in Sports Studies, University of Colombo, and Sport Psychologist
- Rukman Wekadapola - International Boxing Referee
- Sidath Wettimuny - Former Sri Lankan Cricketer
- Chanaka Jayamaha - Civil/Commercial Lawyer and Non-Executive Independent Director at Colombo Dockyard PLC
- Rohan Abeykoon – Former Rugby Player and former Chairman of National Rugby Selection Committee
- Niroshan Wijekoo – Former Badminton Player and former National Champion (Singles)
- Murad Ismail – Former member of Table Tennis Association of Sri Lanka (TTASL)
- Roshan Mahanama – Former Sri Lanka Cricketer and former ICC Match Referee
- C. Ratnamudali - Lecturer at Moratuwa University and former Secretary of Sri Lanka Beach Volleyball Association
- Sriyani Kulawansa – Former Sri Lankan Hurdler and Olympian, Commonwealth Games Silver Medalist
- Malik J Fernando – Co-Chairman of MJF Group, and Dilmah Tea
- Shanitha Fernando – Former Rugby Player