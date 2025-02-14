National Sports Council members appointed

Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage today appointed the new National Sports Council, in accordance with the provisions of the Sports Act No. 25 of 1973 with the aim of advising the Minister on matters relating to the promotion, development and governance of sports in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan Rugby legend and former CEO of Sri Lanka Rugby, Priyantha Ekanayake has been appointed as the new Chairman of the National Sports Council.

The following prominent figures have been appointed as members of the council: