National Sports Council members appointed

National Sports Council members appointed

February 14, 2025   06:17 pm

Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage today appointed the new National Sports Council, in accordance with the provisions of the Sports Act No. 25 of 1973 with the aim of advising the Minister on matters relating to the promotion, development and governance of sports in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan Rugby legend and former CEO of Sri Lanka Rugby, Priyantha Ekanayake has been appointed as the new Chairman of the National Sports Council.

The following prominent figures have been appointed as members of the council:

  1. Priyantha Ekanayake (Chairman) - Former Rugby Player and former CEO of Sri Lanka Rugby
  2. Prof. Samantha Nanayakkara - Professor in Sports Studies, University of Colombo, and Sport Psychologist
  3. Rukman Wekadapola - International Boxing Referee
  4. Sidath Wettimuny - Former Sri Lankan Cricketer
  5. Chanaka Jayamaha - Civil/Commercial Lawyer and Non-Executive Independent Director at Colombo Dockyard PLC
  6. Rohan Abeykoon – Former Rugby Player and former Chairman of National Rugby Selection Committee 
  7. Niroshan Wijekoo – Former Badminton Player and former National Champion (Singles)
  8. Murad Ismail – Former member of Table Tennis Association of Sri Lanka (TTASL)
  9. Roshan Mahanama – Former Sri Lanka Cricketer and former ICC Match Referee
  10. C. Ratnamudali - Lecturer at Moratuwa University and former Secretary of Sri Lanka Beach Volleyball Association
  11. Sriyani Kulawansa – Former Sri Lankan Hurdler and Olympian, Commonwealth Games Silver Medalist
  12. Malik J Fernando – Co-Chairman of MJF Group, and Dilmah Tea
  13. Shanitha Fernando – Former Rugby Player
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankan national among 260 foreigners rescued from scam centres in Myanmar (English)

Sri Lankan national among 260 foreigners rescued from scam centres in Myanmar (English)

AG withdraws recommendation on Lasantha murder suspects (English)

AG withdraws recommendation on Lasantha murder suspects (English)

Adani Group withdraws from Sri Lanka wind project, citing delays (English)

Adani Group withdraws from Sri Lanka wind project, citing delays (English)

How drug traffickers use Sri Lankan fishermen to smuggle drugs into the country

How drug traffickers use Sri Lankan fishermen to smuggle drugs into the country

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm