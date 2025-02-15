Private bus overturns in Panadura, four injured

A private bus traveling from Lunugamvehera to Colombo has reportedly overturned near the Panadura flyover at around 4:00 a.m. today (14), leaving four passengers injured.

The injured passengers have been admitted to the Panadura Base Hospital for treatment.

Police suspect that the accident may have been caused by a mechanical defect in the bus’s wheels, according to the Panadura South Police.

The incident occurred near the Panadura main bus stand, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

It has been reported that there were more than 50 passengers on board at the time of the accident.

Following the accident, the bus driver has been arrested by the Panadura South Police.