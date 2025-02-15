The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women yesterday (14) has concluded its consideration of Sri Lanka’s ninth periodic report, with Committee Experts praising the State’s national action plan on women, peace and security, and raising questions about the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act, which permitted child marriage, and domestic violence.

A Committee Expert praised Sri Lanka’s national action plan (2023–2027) as a positive step in addressing the needs of women affected by conflict but questioned whether the Government planned to conduct a mid-term assessment of the plan’s implementation.

Yamila González Ferrer, Committee Expert and Country Rapporteur for Sri Lanka, noted that although the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act was amended in 2022, concerns remained, particularly regarding child marriage. She asked whether the Government planned to further amend the law to include an explicit ban on child marriage.

Another Committee Expert highlighted that one in five women in Sri Lanka had experienced violence from an intimate partner, with many cases going unreported. The Committee inquired about the timeline for adopting proposed amendments to the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act and the specific protections available for victims.

Introducing the report, Saroja Savitri Paulraj, Minister of Women and Child Affairs of Sri Lanka and head of the delegation, said the Sri Lankan Government was committed to upholding the rights of women and girls and advancing gender equality.

This review held particular significance, as it was the country’s first engagement with an international human rights treaty body since the presidential and parliamentary elections of 2024, according to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Ms. Paulraj said Sri Lanka’s first national action plan for women, peace and security for 2023 to 2027 had been launched. The Government was committed to realizing the full promise of the women, peace and security agenda. The delegation added that the action plan addressed displacement, and women’s protection, security and participation in peacebuilding. The State party was planning to conduct a review of the implementation of the action plan.

On the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act, the delegation said the Government had conducted consultations regarding its amendment. It was trying to strike a balance between women’s and children’s rights and cultural rights. Ms. Paulraj added that the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus had suggested setting a minimum age for marriage and establishing a multi sectoral committee to address this issue.

On domestic violence, the delegation said the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act had been amended; the amended Act would come into force this year. The Assistance to Victims Act underlined the rights of victims to be treated with respect and privacy, and to request legal, medical and psychosocial assistance. A toll-free hotline operated by female officers was available for reporting domestic violence.

In closing remarks, Ms. Paulraj said the Sri Lankan Government had undertaken significant efforts to strengthen women’s empowerment. It was fully committed to addressing the issues that women faced in the State and would continue to engage with the Committee constructively, the statement said.

In her concluding remarks, Nahla Haidar, Committee Chair, said that the State party had shared candidly and transparently the progress made and difficulties it was facing. She commended the State party for its efforts and encouraged it to implement the Committee’s recommendations for the benefit of all Sri Lankan women and girls.

The delegation of Sri Lanka consisted of representatives from the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs; Attorney General’s Department; Sri Lanka Police; Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism; and the Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka to the United Nations Office at Geneva.

The Committee will issue its concluding observations on Sri Lanka’s report at the end of its 90th session on 21 February 2025.