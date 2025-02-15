Sri Lanka and UK sign landmark hydrographic cooperation agreement

In a major step forward for Sri Lanka’s efforts to boost its hydrographic capabilities, the Sri Lanka National Hydrographic Office (SLNHO) and the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) inked a historic bilateral arrangement yesterday (14).

The event took place at the Ministry of Defence, underscoring the commitment to strengthen collaboration in hydrography. The partnership will focus on knowledge sharing, capacity development, technical cooperation, and generating revenue by marketing Sri Lanka’s hydrographic products globally, according to Sri Lanka Navy.

The arrangement was formalized by Rear Admiral Angus Essenhigh from the UKHO and Rear Admiral Kosala Warnakulasooriya of SLNHO, representing their respective governments.

The signing event was attended by the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), and Chairman of the National Hydrographic Council, Rear Admiral Sisira Jayakody (Retd), alongside distinguished officials from the UK government, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and SLNHO.

During his visit to Sri Lanka, Rear Admiral Angus Essenhigh also held discussions with the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda and the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd). The discussions mainly focused on enhancing strategic hydrographic collaboration and deepening bilateral ties between the two countries, the statement said.

This bilateral arrangement underscores the United Kingdom’s longstanding support for Sri Lanka in the field of hydrography. Currently, around 75% of the world’s international charts and Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs) are distributed through the UKHO, a testament to its globally recognized reputation rooted in its colonial-era legacy.

Given that SLNHO currently lacks the necessary infrastructure, facilities, and international standing to independently market its hydrographic products worldwide, the UKHO emerged as the ideal partner to spearhead this collaboration.

Under the new agreement, the SLNHO expects a substantial boost in revenue by selling ENCs and other hydrographic products through the UKHO’s vast global distribution network. This represents a significant upgrade from the previous practice of submitting raw data to the UKHO.

Furthermore, the agreement sets the stage for Sri Lanka to eventually take over as the Primary Charting Authority, a responsibility currently managed by the UKHO, it added.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Sri Lanka, as it strengthens its role as a dynamic and forward-thinking participant in international chart production, a goal that has been a longstanding priority for the island nation.

The Ministry of Defence and SLNHO have pledged to harness this collaboration to enhance hydrographic expertise, safeguarding the country’s maritime security and promoting sustainable management of marine resources. Additionally, the initiative aims to support global hydrographic efforts, underscoring Sri Lanka’s commitment to international cooperation.