Colombo Municipal Commissioner clarifies parking ticket fees: first 10 minutes free

Colombo Municipal Commissioner, Palitha Nanayakkara, has clarified that there is no law requiring a fee to be paid immediately when a vehicle is parked within the city.

Speaking at a press conference, he explained that the first 10 minutes after a vehicle is parked are free of charge.

“There is no law that requires a fee to be paid as soon as a vehicle is stopped. The first 10 minutes after a vehicle is parked are free,” he stated.

He further explained that a chit can be issued to record the time a vehicle is stopped. If the vehicle is stationary for more than 10 minutes, a fee of Rs. 70 will be charged. He emphasized that no fee would exceed this amount.

Additionally, the Commissioner stated that charges are not imposed on Poya days or special holidays.